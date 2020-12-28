NASHVILLE, TN. (KMOV.com) -- New video shows the moment a bomb was detonated in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.
The video released by police was captured by a street camera at 2nd Avenue and Commerce Street.
[Read: Investigators are looking at 'any and all possible motives' after identifying Nashville bomber]
Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, has been named the suspect in the case by the FBI. Officials said he died in the blast.
Authorities are still working to identify a motive for the explosion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.