FERNDALE, Mich. (CNN) -- A woman is in custody after taking a wild joyride in a stolen police cruiser.
It happened on July 5 near Detroit, Mich.
A Ferndale police officer parked his SUV while responding to a call. That's when the 24-year old woman jumped into the vehicle and took off.
She led police in a chase topping 100 mph, even heading the wrong way into traffic. It ended when she crashed into another SUV. No one was seriously injured.
According to police, the woman said she "just wanted to have some fun."
