ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Missouri Division of Tourism’s newest commercial features a St. Louis actress.
In the 30-second ad, Ashley Santana plays Mo. “MissourEE? MissourUH? Just Call Me Mo,” reads the headline on the VisitMo website.
On the tourism website, there are 15 different Mo’s to explore. From “Outdoor Mo” to "Wine Mo,” the website has a variety of options for those who want to explore the state.
The NAACP issued an advisory warning to travelers to stay away from Missouri in 2017. After the commercial debuted, Missouri NAACP President Nimrod Chapel told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, "I don’t quite understand where they’re going with the campaign, and why put a Black face on it."
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Director of the Division of Tourism Stephen Foutes did not directly answer if the decision to cast a Black woman as the face as the campaign was because of the advisory. The paper reports that Foutes said 200 actors and actresses auditioned for the role and they were looking for someone who could reflect "the down-to-earth, easygoing and inviting personality of Missouri."
