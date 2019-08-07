ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police have released surveillance video in hopes of identifying a North City homicide suspect.
The suspect, who was armed with a handgun in the video, is a suspect in the shooting death of 33-year-old Rafael Givens, who was fatally shot in the 9000 block of Halls Ferry Road just after 11 p.m. on July 17.
The suspect is considered “armed and dangerous,” according to the St. Louis Police Department.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide Detectives at 314-444-5371, or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
