MIAMI (CNN) -- Cousins visiting South Beach from Indiana for spring break ended up with a wild story to tell after turning the tables on a would-be robbert.
What started as a night of fun on South Beach ended in a gas station parking lot with a struggle over a gun.
Alex Wisbey says he was the designated driver to get everyone back to Broward, and stopping at a Mobil on Oakland Park Boulevard.
I tried to find a gas station that was closest because we were running low on gas,” he said.
While they were at the pump, a man came out of a nearby car with his face covered, pointed a gun at them and demanded money.
The group fought back, and the man’s accomplish ran into the fight, shirtless.
After a struggle, one of the spring breakers grabbed the gun and pointed it at both men.
“If there is a situation and a moment you can wrestle the gun away, or protect yourself, or your family or friends, absolutely do that,” said Aric Wisbey. “Do not second guess yourself, it turned out the best way possible for us.”
Police never suggest confronting an armed gunman, rather encouraging people to comply to make sure they don’t get hurt.
In this case, the gun was fully loaded, meaning the victims were very lucky.
“Any point in time that gun could have gone off,” Aric said.
Both suspects returned to their car and fled the scene.
The accomplice was later arrested, but the gunman remains at large.
