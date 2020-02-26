HARRISBURG, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A fire chief in Southern Illinois shared an unique water rescue that happened Tuesday morning.
Fire Chief John Gunning shared the video as firefighters were called in to rescue a man whose car was submerged just off the road in Harrisburg, a town east of Carbondale.
“This is just another way to do water rescue,” Gunning said in his Facebook post.
When firefighters arrived, the man was standing on the roof of his car as the wipers and headlights were still working.
Firefighters extend the truck ladder out over the water toward the man on his car roof. Then they pulled him up onto the ladder.
The driver is okay although fire crews didn’t say how his car landed in the water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.