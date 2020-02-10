ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A fourth grader in South County had himself quite a weekend sinking the game-winning shot from half-court.
Cameron Christenall’s half-court heave was caught on camera.
Christanell sunk the buzzer beater for St. Justin’s over the weekend. The team was trailing Queen of All Saints by two points.
His shot clinched the game for the team.
(0) comments
