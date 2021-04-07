SPARTANBURG, SC. (CBS Newspath) -- First responders saved a dog from a storm drain in Spartanburg, South Carolina on Monday.
Spartanburg Police said "Lizzy" got away from her family and then got stuck in the drain.
Thankfully, first responders were able to rescue the dog and get her reunited with her family.
