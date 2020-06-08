ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The novel coronavirus outbreak is still considered a pandemic around the globe as treatment and a vaccine are still undergoing studies. Millions of people have been infected since the outbreak but the rise of new cases is on a decline in the St. Louis region.
Doctor Matt Broom, the chief medical officer at SSM Health SLU Hospital, told News 4 the decline is due to practicing proper social distancing protocols and following CDC guidelines. We interviewed Dr. Broom on Monday and got his thoughts on protests, going to restaurants, sporting events and play-dates.
Large gatherings at protests:
“I have concerns as with most of the medical community, with gatherings of a thousand plus people can lead to another outbreak.I think those people choosing to participate, social distancing, wearing a mask, bringing hand sanitizer. If they have had any symptoms themselves, they shouldn’t participate in those activities.”
Going out to restaurants and bars:
“Thus far in Missouri and St. Louis County we have seen a noted decrease in the rate of new cases and hospitalizations. I think we need to continue to keep that momentum, and we got there by practicing good social distancing practices.”
Sporting events:
“I think that becomes an individual decision for parents. Many of these sporting activities, as great as they are to get our kids out and interact more, they’re really hard to do with social distancing.”
