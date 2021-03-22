(CNN) – At just 3 years old Adia Leidums is a skiing natural.
Leidums’ father said when he taught his older boys to ski, they would talk themselves throughout the runs. So, when it was Adia’s turn to learn he said he had to mic her up.
Adia peps herself up as she speeds down the Canadian mountains. When she falls, she gets right back up. She said she goes fast “like the boys.”
The Leidums said they wanted Adia to learn how to ski at a young age to build her confidence and resiliency.
