ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- This Halloween is unusually for several reasons. One, the coronavirus pandemic completely changed the way people planned and celebrated Halloween. And two, there was a full moon.
Staff at Six Flags knew how unusual it it to have a full moon on Halloween and they wanted to make sure the night is celebrated. They gathered a group of people to howl at the moon.
According to officials from Six Flags, a full moon occurs on Halloween every 19 years. The full moon Saturday night is called a Hunter's moon because it was the second full moon this month.
