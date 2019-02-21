SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- In a video posted on a South City Facebook page Wednesday, a sinkhole can be seen opening up as school bus drives over it.
The incident happened near the intersection of Illinois and Potomac in the Marine Villa neighborhood of South St. Louis.
An individual can been seen waiting for the school bus at the corner when the bus pulls to the curb to pick them up. That's when the ground gives out.
The bus was able to get itself out of the massive hole.
No word yet if the 'pothole' has been fixed.
[The video was originally posted on Facebook by Martin Ellinger]
