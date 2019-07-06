JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. (CNN) -- A large piece of a Missouri road has been washed away.
Officials say flooding caused this massive sinkhole -- which destroyed a section of a rural highway.
The rushing water also took several feet of rock below the crumbled asphalt with it.
Authorities shut down the impassable road and advised residents to stay away from the area.
Heavy rains have flooded much of the state... Leaving dozens of roads under water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.