LAKE CHARLES, La. (KMOV.com/AP) -- Hurricane Laura shredded a skyscraper overnight.
Aaron Rigsby captured the moment the hurricane ripped the skyscraper apart in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Debris from the skyscraper was sent onto storm chasers cars nearby.
Video from a CBS reported captured the eerie howl of the wind as the hurricane hit Lafayette, Louisiana. CBS affiliate KLFY’s reporter Dalfred Jones shared the video Thursday morning and said the sound came from the halls of his hotel.
The National Hurricane Center said Laura slammed the coast with winds of 150 mph (241 kph) at 1 a.m. CDT as a Category 4 hurricane near Cameron, a 400-person community about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of the Texas border.
Hours after landfall, Laura was still a Category 2 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph (175 kph). Its center was past Lake Charles, moving north at about 15 mph (24 kph), but with damaging winds that stretched over much of Louisiana and parts of eastern Texas, reaching as far as 175 miles (280 kilometers) from Laura’s center.
