WASHINGTON (CBS Newspath / KMOV.com) -- Missouri Senator Josh Hawley spoke during the debate on the objection to Arizona's electoral college count after it was interrupted earlier in the day by protests.
In his speech, Hawley condemned the violence, and said Congress is the place to voice disagreements.
[Read: Sen. Hawley's campaign sends fundraising text at height of Capitol siege]
"Violence is not how you achieve something better. Our constitution was built and put into place so that there would be, in the words of Abraham Lincoln, no appeal from ballots to bullets, which is what we saw unfortunately attempted tonight," he said.
While speaking, Hawley addressed why he raised concerns about Pennsylvania in the election.
[READ: Trump supporters storm US Capitol, lawmakers evacuated]
"The state of Pennsylvania, quite apart from allegations of any fraud, you have a state constitution that has been interpreted for over a century to say that there is no mail-in balloting permitted except for in very narrow that's also provided for in law, and yet, last year, Pennsylvania elected officials passed a whole new law that allows universal mail-in balloting and did it irregardless of what the Pennsylvania Constitution said," said Hawley. "And then when a Pennsylvania citizen tried to go and be heard on this subject before the Pennsylvania supreme court, they were dismissed on grounds of procedure, timeliness, and violation of that Supreme Court's own precedent. so the merits of the case have never been heard, the constitutionality of the statute has never been defended."
He continued and said he was raising his concerns because the Pennsylvania supreme court hadn't heard the case and there was "no other court to go to hear the case in the state."
Pennsylvania was one of two states brought up for debate in the House and Senate, with both objections ultimately voted down.
There's a growing movement to expel Hawley from the Senate after he led the push to object to the certification of Joe Biden's election.
Congresswoman Cori Bush has pledged to introduce a resolution under the 14th Amendment to call for the expulsion of all members of Congress who incited violence at the Capitol.
A Change.org petition to expel Sen. Hawley from the United States Senate had over 45,000 signatures as of Thursday morning.
