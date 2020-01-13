HOUSTON (KPRC/CNN) -- A scrappy dog earned the name man’s best friend and reaffirmed his species’ value to humanity on Sunday by defending a man who was being mugged in Texas.
The thieves apparently followed Jose Luis Hernandez from a bank. He had $200 in his pocket and $700 cash in his wallet when he got home from cashing his paycheck Friday.
A man approached Hernandez, first asking him to put his dog away. Hernandez continued to check his mail when the thief appears behind him armed with a rock and demanded his wallet. The man pushes Hernandez into a ditch when he refuses.
After a struggle, the man finally rips Hernandez’s shirt while snatching the $200 from his pocket.
Hernandez says if not for the dog, he believes the thief would have ripped him apart in the ditch.
Ace is Hernandez’s neighbor’s dog. Ace kept barking and biting the thief. His noise eventually made the thief run away.
