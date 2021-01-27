ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A group of the Saint Louis Zoo's penguins enjoyed a walk around the zoo Wednesday in snow!
King penguins Ethel and Elliot, along with Gentoo penguins CJ, Oshie, Linus, Sunny, Double, and Trouble, all took a quick field trip in the snow.
King and Gentoo penguins are native to the Antarctic region.
They even visited their neighbors, polar bear Kali and grizzly bears, Huck and Finley.
The penguins were able to get up close to see the polar and grizzly bears with the help of the zoo's bird and carnivore animal care teams. The penguins willingly approached, the zoo said.
The penguins live inside at Penguin & Puffin Coast and are given the option to participate in spontaneous winter walks that are enriching for the birds. The walks are not pre-scheduled and do not occur on any regular basis.
