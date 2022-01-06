You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WATCH: Saint Louis Zoo penguins go for a walk

  • Updated
  • Updated
  • 0

It might have been too cold for you outside today. But for the penguins at the Zoo, it was the perfect temperature.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The frigid cold is the perfect time for penguins at the Saint Louis Zoo to go for a walk.

Thursday, zookeepers took the penguins for a walk to the parking lot on the north side of the zoo for some cold weather fun.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.