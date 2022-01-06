WATCH: Saint Louis Zoo penguins go for a walk KMOV Staff Updated Jan 6, 2022 Updated Jan 6, 2022 | Posted on Jan 6, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email It might have been too cold for you outside today. But for the penguins at the Zoo, it was the perfect temperature. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The frigid cold is the perfect time for penguins at the Saint Louis Zoo to go for a walk. Thursday, zookeepers took the penguins for a walk to the parking lot on the north side of the zoo for some cold weather fun. Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Local Zoo Penguins St. Louis City Penguin Saint Louis Meteorology Locations Missouri × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Stories 4Warn Alert: Rain Showers This Evening & Tonight Steve Templeton Updated 2 hrs ago Sullivan woman charged in Capitol insurrection arrested for DUI after fatal wrong-way crash KMOV staff Updated 2 hrs ago St. Louis County Council passes mask mandate Dan Greenwald, Digital Content Producer Updated Jan 5, 2022 Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son Debra Dolan Updated Jan 7, 2022 NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop Freeman Stoddard, Anisa Snipes, Debra Dolan Updated Jan 4, 2022 Carbon monoxide ruled as cause of death for Iron County family found dead Dan Greenwald, Digital Content Producer Updated Jan 5, 2022
