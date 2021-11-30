MASSACHUSETTS (CNN) -- Runaway horse, Max was seen galloping down Route 140 in Massachusetts Tuesday morning.
Witnesses say the horse seemed calm and drivers slowed down as he passed. Troopers were able to rein Max in with a leash.
He is now back home safe with his owners. It is still unclear how Max was able hoof it to the highway in the first place.
