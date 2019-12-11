ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- News 4 rode along with the Missouri Highway Patrol as the work to curb crime on St. Louis interstates.
The troopers are focusing on I-70 and they brought in specially trained troopers from around the state.
This targeted effort by troopers always city police to focus their attention on neighborhoods.
Seven of the troopers are trained in crime interdiction which is spotting illegal activity behind the wheel. It’s hard to spot but Trooper Orry Baker says he’s looking for signs of nervous behavior.
