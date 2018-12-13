WATCH: Rescue dog flown from Florida, adopted by veteran

(KMOV.com/CNN) -- A Tennessee veteran received a special delivery: Kodak, a rescue dog flown to him by a nonprofit on a private plane for adoption on Tuesday.
"I didn't believe it was real at first, maybe I was dreaming or something," Syden Bane, a member of the Bane family, said.
The Bane family is growing by one, brought together for free thanks to Pilot N Paws, a nonprofit organization that arranges adoptions and foster care for rescued animals.
According to CNN, this organization has helped the veteran, who has served in Afghanistan, before by reconnecting him with Inca, his partner and veteran dog, five years ago.
"She protected me,” Bane said. “When it came time for her to come home, these guys brought their planes, picked her up in Florida and brought her back to me. Now they're doing the same thing for my daughter.”
