ICELAND (CBS NEWSPATH) -- A volcano in Iceland is still putting on a spectacular show -- but one spectator made an expensive mistake by getting too close.
"Around the volcano where you have the hot gases emitted they cause turbulences all around it and hot rocks raining on to you, flying these things is even more tricky,” said Joey Helms, a drone operator and Youtuber from Chicago.
Helms sacrificed his new drone to the lava but the payoff was incredible footage showing the raw power of mother nature. The last time the volcano spewed lava was 800 years ago. Scientists in Iceland have been tracking what they call a “tourist eruption” for months.
“We are having an eruption in a place that is easily reachable by people,” said Volcanic Hazards Coordinator Sara Barsotti. “As long as eruption stays at this level, this rate, again this really might be a long-lasting enjoyable eruption.”
Helms said the drones that give first-person views are notorious for crashing, but to him it’s just part of the hobby.
