AROKA, Ok. (KXII/CBS NEWSPATH) -- Country Superstar Reba McEntire had to be evacuated on a fire ladder from a second-story window from a historic Oklahoma building after the staircase collapsed.
Coby Scherrill was touring the building in downtown Atoka alongside McEntire for a future project when it happened. He said the building has been there for over 100 years.
“We were just touring the building and the stairwell was weak, it seemed weak, but we did not realize how weak it was until several people had gone down it and then we heard the crash and saw the stairs fall,” he recalled.
City of Atoka Emergency Management Director Travis Mullins said the stairwell from the second story to the third collapsed and fell onto the stairwell from the first to the second floor. The incident trapped people on whatever floor they were on at the time. The fire department had to help people out of the second-story window and down the ladder.
“Next thing I know she starts recording just trying to get video what’s going on and next thing you know we see Reba climbing down the ladder,” Sara Jackson said.
Jackson was at her nearby restaurant watching the fire trucks on the surveillance cameras.
“I thought when she said Reba I was like ‘oh lord Reba done got hurt, Reba’s done hurting” she’s like no EMS already checked on her so she’s fine, she’s fine,” Jackson said.
One person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
