ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A couple of The Golden Knights wore cameras as they parachuted onto the Fair Saint Louis grounds Thursday.
The video captured them flying through the Arch and floating to the grass below.
The Golden Knights began in 1959 as the Strategic Army Command Parachute Team. Three years later, the team earned the 'Golden Knights' name, which signified the gold medals the team won and their ambition to conquer the skies, according to their website.
The Golden Knights website states that the team has broken 348 world records and conducted more than 16,000 shows in 50 states and 48 countries.
