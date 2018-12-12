ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Detectives in South St. Louis are asking for the public’s assistance identifying a suspect they say stole a package from a home’s front porch Wednesday afternoon.
Police say the incident occurred in the 2200 block of Nebraska in the Fox Park neighborhood of South City.
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It’s the busiest time of year for delivering packages and it appears…
Anyone with information is urged by police to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.