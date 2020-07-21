Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are trying to identify the four individuals captured in this video in connection to the shooting death of a young man on July 18.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are trying to identify four suspects after a young man was killed in west St. Louis City Saturday afternoon.

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the male victim was shot multiple times on the 1300 block of Goodfellow and Page around 5:40 p.m.

Homicide detectives investigating shooting in west St. Louis

The victim died from his injuries. 

No other information was released.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers 1-866-371-8477. All calls to CrimeStoppers are anonymous.

