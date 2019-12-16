SCOTLAND (CBS) -- A sergeant is safe after a truck fell on his patrol car during high winds Tuesday in Scotland.
Sgt. John Easton says after the crash he got out to check if the truck driver was okay and then called for backup. The bridge where the incident occurred is known as the "Windy Bridge."
Sergeant Easton had a lucky escape when a HGV fell onto his patrol car yesterday on the #A1 near East Linton.— Road Policing Scotland (@polscotrpu) December 11, 2019
He said: "I took a deep breath, got out, checked that the driver of the lorry that had hit my vehicle was ok and got on the radio to colleagues for assistance." pic.twitter.com/Cq3DnlB4cI
