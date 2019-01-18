SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County police are asking for your help identifying two suspects who broke into local businesses, stole a car and damaged a few other cars.
Around 1:30 on January 7, the two suspects arrived at Gravois Auto Repair on Tesson Ferry in a white Ford Crown Victoria with the plate number MJ7-EOE.
The suspects then broke into several customer vehicles and damaged the steering columns in an attempt to steal a vehicle, but were unsuccessful.
At 2:10 a.m. police said the suspects went to Norrenberns Lumber nearby and cased the area before stealing a red 1989 Ford F-150 from the parking lot and leaving in both cars.
Around 2:30 a.m. the suspects returned in the Ford truck and broke into Norrenberns Lumber, stealing tools, a guitar and a cash drawer.
The suspects were in the Ford truck in Fenton around 4:20 a.m. and broke into Fenton Pawn Shop on Gravois Road, taking three guitars.
Anyone with information or who can help identify the two suspects is urged to contact police at 636-529-8210 or Det. Wojciuch at 314-638-8636.
