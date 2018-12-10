MIAMI, Fla. (CNN) - Police had to intervene Saturday in Miami when crowds got wild at a release event for new Nike shoes.
Police was forced to break up crowds at E11even nightclub not due to a party, but the release of a new shoe.
The Miami-based company Solefly organizing the secret launch, partnering with Air Jordan to create and sell their new Nike Air Jordan Retros.
But before the event could even start, customers became ruthless. Some of crowd even began breaking down metal barriers.
Police on hand, did their best to control the situation. One cop suffered minor injuries.
Solefly cancelled the event, releasing this statement.
“As safety is our number one priority, we’ve had to cancel our release today. We will reschedule our launch for a future date,” the statement read.
