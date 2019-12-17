ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Dash camera video has been released showing the moments leading up to an officer-involved shooting in The Grove Thursday morning.
The shooting happened in The Grove neighborhood at Tower Grove and Manchester around 3 a.m. on Dec. 12. According to police, there was a call around 2:20 a.m. about a robbery attempt at the White Castle at Manchester and Chouteau.
Officers responded and spotted a man fitting the description of the suspect running in a nearby alley. When an officer approached the suspect in his patrol car, the man reportedly pointed a weapon at the cruiser.
"As the officer who was in a vehicle approaches the suspect, he turns around and points a weapon at the officer," said Police Chief John Hayden. "The officer exits the vehicle and fires several shots at the suspect, at which time the suspect was struck in his right knee."
In the newly-released dash camera video, the suspect is seen pointing something at the police cruiser as it pulls into the alley. The suspect is then seen jumping over a nearby fence.
Two officers then exit the patrol vehicle and point their guns in the direction the suspect jumped. As the officers go over the fence towards the suspect, additional flashing emergency lights are seen pulling into that lot.
The suspect, who police later confirmed was tied to the robbery, was described as a 27-year-old white man. He did not fire his weapon. The suspect was taken to the hospital and listed in critical/stable condition following the shooting.
According to police, the suspect's "fully loaded .22-caliber semi-automatic pistol was recovered" following the shooting.
The officer involved is 36 years old and has been with the department for about three years.
The Force Investigative Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.