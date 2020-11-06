LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police briefly pursued a vehicle at Van Nuys Airport.
The vehicle appeared to driving erratically on the airport’s runway, 16461 Sherman Way. Video from Sky 2 showed the driver defiantly raising hands through windows and the sunroof.
It’s not known what the driver is wanted for.
The pursuit ended at 9 a.m. at Woodley and Saticoy.
