TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police say Town and Country residents reported a burglary took place on Wednesday evening after returning home from vacation.
The incident occurred in the 12800 block of Horton Lane.
In the surveillance footage, a suspect was seen at the residents' front door.
If anyone can identify the individual, contact Detective Chris Hunt at (314) 587-2866.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.