ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man used his pickup truck to help pull an 18-wheeler stuck in the snow on a downtown St. Louis interstate.
Over the weekend, video posted to social media showed the truck helping the semi-truck on Interstate 44 near the Arch.
The person who recorded the video said the 18-wheeler weighed about 30,000 pounds without anything inside.
