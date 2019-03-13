SULLIVAN, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A Sullivan firefighter got a helping hand from an unexpected source.
As a firefighter was trying to put out a car fire on Highway 185, other crews were tied up handling a car accident on I-44.
Suddenly, a man shooting the fire for the local paper hit pause and stepped into help.
After crews took care of the accident they arrived on the scene of the fire, about 20 minutes later.
The photographer who jumped into help had decades of experience as a volunteer firefighter.
