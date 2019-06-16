ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Fans were delighted as they witnessed Pat Maroon walk in the parade hoisting the Stanley Cup in victory, but nothing was more precious than the moment he sets the Cup down and gently sets a very young fan in it.
Maroon then lifts the baby up and back to the parents!
