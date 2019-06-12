ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A News 4 viewer captured the moment passersby rescued a driver as a car was going underwater Wednesday.
Jeff Peterson shared video of passersby rescuing a person from floodwaters near Arnold and Oakville around 9:40 a.m.
In the video, three people are seen jumping into the water as a red car begins to descend. The passersby are then seen assisting the driver get to dry land.
News 4 reached out to police who said the driver was rescued from the water after driving into the Meramec River.
