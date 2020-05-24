LAKE OF THE OZARKS (KMOV.com) -- Vacationers flocked to the Lake of the Ozarks for Memorial Day weekend.
Many took this break from work or coronavirus woes to get a sense of normalcy to mark the unofficial start of summer.
However, several videos taken from the Lake of the Ozark Saturday showed people not social distancing. Hundreds of people were packed into a pool and you can't see anyone wearing a mask.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson's reopening plan specifically allowed gyms and hotel swimming pools to reopen. Strict social distancing and sanitization guidelines are required to be followed.
The City of St. Louis and St. Louis County plan to reopen some pools in early June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.