ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The summer is a bad time for wasps and hornets. Rottler Pest Solutions removed a hornet’s nest at a home in St. Charles and News 4 was there.
Experts say this is the time of year when they reproduce, making them extra aggressive. There are many times when homeowners don’t even realize they’re there.
"Its very fortunate that they didn't find out the bad way of getting stung. Sometimes you can just run the lawn mower underneath it and that's enough of a disturbance to get them to all come out,” said Jay Everitt with Rottler Pest Solutions.
Because hornets are so aggressive it’s best to get an expert involved when you notice a nest on your home.
