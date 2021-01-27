CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Creve Coeur Police Department is warning residents about thieves going door-to-door pretending to be roof inspectors.
On Saturday, police said a resident let the suspect into their home after being told their roof needed to inspected. Hours later, the victim noticed several items were stolen from the home.
"Don't open your door to strangers, always check their ID and call the service to verify their employment if in doubt If," the department said.
Anyone with information can call the department's non-emergency line at 314-737-4600 or dial 911.
