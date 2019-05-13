MANCHESTER, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Have you seen any coyotes in your area this spring?
The Manchester Missouri Police Department posted a warning on Facebook for anyone with pets to keep an eye on them when they are outside.
Police say there has been reports of coyote sightings on the Big Bend Station Subdivision common ground near Big Bend Station Dr.
Keep an eye on pets because coyotes are fast and they can “snatch an animal and be gone with it in the blink of an eye.”
