ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A new warning is out for Missouri and Illinois residents as the brown recluse spider emerges in high temperatures and its bite could turn deadly.
Pest control experts say the intense heat is driving a legion of these creepy crawlers inside your home. Normally a southern bug, this species is now prevalent across Missouri and Illinois.
"They've evolved into this reclusive spider they like these quiet spots of our homes. The closets, the basements, the attic areas," Jay Everitt with Rottler Pest Solutions said. "When the temps get up, the attic temps get up higher. [The spiders] start seeking cooler environment and a lot of time that's the living space."
Everitt said these spiders are known for dark violin or fiddle-shaped marks on their backs. They do make webs, but only to get away or hide from their prey.
If you get bitten and the area around the wound turns black or blue, get medical help as soon as you can.
