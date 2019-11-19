WAYNE CITY, Ill. ( KMOV.com) -- The Illinois State Police are calling it a "miracle on the ice" after a box truck almost crashed into two troopers near Wayne City Monday.
During an ice storm, Trooper Pflaum and his field training officer Trooper Zimmerman, were changing a woman's tire on Interstate 64 at mile marker 101 when a box truck slid off the icy roadway.
Dash camera shows the box truck coming within inches of the troopers as they shout "Watch Out!"
ISP said the troopers pulled the woman out of the way.
"Fortunately, she was down in the ditch line as the box truck literally passed over the top of her and barely missed the two Troopers," the department wrote on Facebook.
Officials said the driver has moved over to the left lane but didn't slow down when approaching the area. The box truck driver was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.
"We were inches away from a different story being told. Literally inches, ISP warns. "Folks, we can’t stress this enough! SLOW DOWN! Move over when you see vehicles on the shoulder of the roadway with their lights on.Proceed with caution."
