CHICAGO, Ill.(KMOV.com)- Drivers in Chicago saw something rather unusual along I-90 Wednesday.
A lost donkey was spotted along the busy interstate. Officials said the donkey escaped its owners' trailer.
An officer noticed the donkey along the road, got out of her car and, unaware of what to do, began to signal the donkey over to her while she called dispatch to ask what to do.
The owners of the donkey, named Dusty, arrived on the scene within an hour and picked him up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.