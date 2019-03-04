TOPEKA, Ks. (KMOV.com) -- Most of the country is pretty over the winter weather, and one police officer in Kansas took matters into their own hands.
The officer tracked down a local groundhog and brought him into custody.
Students at Topeka Public Schools helped in creating a video, which already has more than 67,000 views on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.