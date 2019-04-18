O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The O'Fallon Police Department are asking the public for help identifying a man wanted for stealing from unlocked vehicles in the Highgrove Neighborhood.
The suspect was captured on camera wearing a white 'True Religion' hoodie attempting to open multiple vehicles in the neighborhood.
Police ask anyone with information about the suspects to contact Detective Frye at 636-379-5579.
