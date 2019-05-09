NEW YORK ( CNN/WNBG)-- A New York bus driver is being hailed a hero after she saved a student from a speeding car.
Shocking video shows the scary moments when a car speeds past a school bus door, nearly hitting 13-year-old Matthew Squires as he tries to leave.
"The last thing I remember was getting yanked back and the car flying by," said Squires.
Samantha Call was the driver behind the wheel whose quick thinking and reflexes saved Squire's life. The teen was headed off the bus when a car whizzed by on the door side.
"Here comes a silver car on the side. Matt is probably on the third step down now and all I could think of was... Matt is going to get hurt, so I just pull him," she said.
Squire's mother, Christina Beardsley, says when she first saw the footage she couldn't believe her eyes.
"I cried. I honestly cried," said Beardsley. "If she hadn't had been so vigilant and looking behind her bus because no one really thinks of someone coming on the door side of the bus."
Call told WNBG there are six cameras installed on the bus, which is the most out of any bus in the district.
"When I first seen it and I actually had time to sit down and look, all I could think of was, what if I didn't get him?" she added.
Call says the district felt it was important to share the video and spread awareness of school bus safety.
"It's got to get out there. It's got to stop. People have to pay attention this."
Squire's mom says she is grateful for call's action that saved her son.
"Its a big yellow school bus. It's light are on. It's doors are opening. The stop sign is out. I mean, you are supposed to stop for the bus," said Beardsley. "I'm just really grateful that she has quick reflexes and she was able to grab him in time."
Those quick reflexes is something that Call and Beardsley are grateful for.
"I'm so glad I was able to send him home to his mom cause I don't know if I could have gotten back on that bus had I not been able to. I don't think I could ever touch a school bus again," said Call.
The incident is being investigated by the local sheriff's office.
Officials say they want to remind the public to never pass a school bus when it is stopped and the lights are flashing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.