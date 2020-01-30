NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Students at a local Catholic school were surprised Thursday during their annual teacher vs. student volleyball game. One of their teachers who has been deployed for almost a year surprised them with his return.
The gym at All Saints Academy St. Norbert was rowdy with kids who lined the court waiting to see 8th graders take on their teachers. But the kids were about to get even more wild when the teachers brought in a ringer.
Lieutenant Commander Thomas Koehler is back from a 10 month deployment with the U.S. Navy Reserve in Africa. He teaches middle school science and said he’s ready to be back with his students.
“I love the energy that comes with that age group,” Koehler said. “They are so much fun.”
Mr. Koehler got the welcome home he deserves.
Mr. Koehler will be back teaching in the classroom next week and will finish out the school year with his students.
