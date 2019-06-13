ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – When the Blues were competing for the Stanley Cup, News 4 This Morning’s Kent Ehrhardt made a promise that he would dance if the Blues win!
Thursday morning, hours after the team made franchise history by beating the Bruins 4-1 in Boston, Ehrhardt made good on his promise.
The News 4 This Morning meteorologist showed off some of the moves that Blues mascot Louie taught him earlier in the series.
