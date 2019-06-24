ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Bonette Kymbrelle Meeks, 26, confessed to the fatal shooting of North County Cooperative Officer Michael Langsdorf, 40, on Sunday June 23, 2019.
News 4 cameras were there as Meeks was being transported on Monday. Meeks was asked about the fatal shooting but provided no reaction or response.
READ: Man charged in 'execution' of North County Cooperative officer
