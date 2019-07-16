LAS VEGAS, Nev. (CNN) -- A woman found a caterpillar in her salad at a Las Vegas restaurant.
Tracey Torrance "might've been maybe half way through the salad," when she noticed the insect. "There's this little guy like he's trying to get out and save his little life. I'm like oh my God and I'm like okay I got to record this," she said.
She took her salad back to the Jason's Deli near downtown Las Vegas where she bought it. "I showed her the video and opened the salad the little guy is back trying to get out trying to save his life. She said this is usually because our salads are organic," she said.
Organic or not, Torrance said the insect should have never been in her meal. "Wash your greens before you start serving them to the public," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.